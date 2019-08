Nicole Murphy was caught kissing Antwon Faqua, who is married to Lela Rochon. Some people online believe Faqua was justified in cheating because Rochon gained weight over the years. Willie Moore let’s his listeners keep it 100 “the way a women looks is some times a reflection of the way that man is treating her.”

Keep It 100: Is Your Spouse Gaining Weight A Reason To Cheat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com