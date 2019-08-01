Ericaism: Don’t Be The Joke On Purpose [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.01.19
Dismiss

Erica Campbell recalled being a room with someone and how they were the funny person in the room. The thing about it was that they were making fun of themselves.

Erica mentioned that it wasn’t coming from a place of joy, but rather a low self-esteem.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Remember not to lessen yourself and don’t allow people to manipulate or mistreat you.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica encourages you to find friends that encourage you through out different situations.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Who’s In Your Corner? [VIDEO]

Lastly she said, “Know that you’re loved.”

Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Don’t Be The Joke On Purpose [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close