Warner Bros. Parts Ways With A.J. Calloway After Sexual Assault Investigation

Michael Rubin Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Arturo Holmes/WENN.com / WENN

Earlier this year, we reported that “Extra” suspended host A.J. Calloway after three women accused him of sexual assault.

During the suspension, Warner Bros was investigating Calloway. Warner Bros produces the entertainment show “Extra.”

Now, nearly six months later, Warner Bros. has made a decision. According to USA Today, Calloway and the network are terminating their professional relationship.

Warner Bros. issued a statement on Wednesday saying that they investigated the claims against Calloway and his general conduct. He and the company “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

In an earlier investigation, Warner Bros found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But when additional allegations materialized, Calloway was suspended after working with Extra since 2005.

Calloway, through his lawyer, has consistently denied assaulting anyone and said he is looking forward to clearing his name.

Last summer, author and activist Sil Lai Abrams claimed that in 2006, Calloway exposed himself to her and forcibly kissed her while Abrams was in a car on her way home. She said later that Calloway called to apologize. Abrams reported the incident to the police but the case was eventually dismissed on procedural grounds.

When the allegations were made public, Calloway denied that they ever happened.

Then at the top of this year, two more women came forward with additional sexual assault allegations. One woman reported an instance of Calloway ejaculating on her hands after her tried for forty minutes to pin her under his body and remove her clothes.

SEE ALSO: Beyonce Ends Partnership With Topshop Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

According to Variety, a total of six women came forward accusing Calloway of assault.

Interestingly enough, Abrams tweeted Warner Bros. about the investigation two days ago and asked why Calloway, despite public knowledge of his alleged crimes, was still on Warner Bros. payroll.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

The top of 2019 is off to a rocky start, but we have a lot of faith in the films on the horizon. From Taraji P. Henson’s hilarious comedy “What Men Want” to “US” and a the galactic event that is “Captain Marvel,” here’s a few blockbuster flicks we’re looking forward to.

Warner Bros. Parts Ways With A.J. Calloway After Sexual Assault Investigation was originally published on GetUpErica.com

