Micah Lee: Don’t Give Up & ‘Don’t Break’ [[Exclusive Interview]]

I met Micah Lee as he was in the midst of promoting his song, “Heaven” a couple of years ago. His stage presence and drive was infectious. Since that time, I’ve seen him sharing his gift and testimony all over the place so I was so excited to finally have him on my show! We talked about his upbringing in South Florida, the accident that almost robbed him of walking (But God) and his message to those on the verge of giving it all up… DON’T BREAK!

