CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Micah Lee: Don’t Give Up & ‘Don’t Break’ [[Exclusive Interview]]

I met Micah Lee as he was in the midst of promoting his song, “Heaven” a couple of years ago. His stage presence and drive was infectious. Since that time, I’ve seen him sharing his gift and testimony all over the place so I was so excited to finally have him on my show! We talked about his upbringing in South Florida, the accident that almost robbed him of walking (But God) and his message to those on the verge of giving it all up… DON’T BREAK!

LISTEN HERE: Micah Lee: Don’t Give Up & ‘Don’t Break’ [[Exclusive Interview]] — Confessions of a Gospel DJ

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

 

Artist Interviews , Micah Lee

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close