Kingdom Chellzzz New CD Is 1 Peter 2:9 “Peculiar”

Kingdom Chellzzz

Source: Holy Team / holyteament.com

Kingdom Chellzzz (The three Z’s in Chellzzz rep the Godhead: the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.), is a Christian hip-hop artist, singer/song writer, producer and founder of Holyteam Entertainment.

I’ve had the awesome opportunity to watch this young man… who at one point in his life doubted God’s existence… grow into a person of passion and purpose. Today we caught up to talk about his new project, “Peculiar” and deep dive into some of the songs featured on the CD.

To find out more about Kingdom Chellzzz and follow him on social media, go to his website: holyteament.com

Listen HERE Kingdom Chellzzz New CD Is 1 Peter 2:9 “Peculiar” — Confessions of a Gospel DJ

 

