Do You Need A Grief Counselor? [SPONSORED]

When it comes to funeral planning for a loved one, grief and stress can go hand in hand. While some people are able to manage these emotions alone, many people will need professional help in order to get through the period of loneliness and sadness after a loved one dies. There is no shame in advocating for your mental health and grief counselors can be instrumental in helping you move on from your loss. Everyone grieves differently, and your personal path might include some guidance from an external source who is not close to you.

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery

Source: Getty

What is grief counseling?

Grief counseling goes by many names: grief and loss counseling, bereavement counseling and grief therapy, to name a few. These terms simply refer to meetings—one-on-one or group—with a professional that will help guide you through the mourning process and ultimately move you out of it.

These professionals might come from many walks of life. A grief therapist could be a certified mental health professional like a psychiatrist or psychologist, but it could also be a religious leader, nurse, or social worker. The primary goal of grief counseling is that the patient achieves a non-judgemental environment in which he or she can process feelings.

If grief counseling sounds like something that could help you, here are some tips for finding an appropriate grief counselor.

Decide what you need in a counselor

Before you begin searching for a grief counselor, you should take some time to think about what you want from your counseling. Some questions you might consider are:

  • How long do you want to be in therapy?
  • Do you want individual or group counseling?
  • Do you want your therapist to have religious or professional training or both?
  • Are you seeking an opportunity to vent and have someone listen, or are you looking for actionable guidance in recovering from your grief?
  • Do you have an age or gender preference for your therapist?
  • How often do you want to go to therapy? Daily, weekly, bi-monthly?

Another factor to consider before you start searching for a grief counselor is cost. Most insurances will cover mental health care visits, often including but not limited to several visits with a grief counselor, but it’s important to confirm exactly what your insurance covers so you aren’t surprised by expenses. If you don’t have insurance or mental health care isn’t covered, contact a local hospice organization. They often have affordable or free grief management services or can direct you to them.

Click HERE for more tips on how to find an appropriate grief counselor

ABOUT HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME

We understand that funeral planning can be difficult and the Hutchison Funeral Home is here to help. For over 35 years, we have been providing families in the Metro Detroit area with dignified services that are personal, respectful, and affordable. Our team will work with you to provide personalized recommendations that will fit your vision and your budget. We are here to listen to your needs and wishes. Together, we can create the funeral service that your loved one deserves.

For more information on the services we provide, or to read more great articles:

Click Here to Visit Our Website

 

 

