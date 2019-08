The energy and passion of Bryan Popin is so contagious! The secret is… Bryan is a natural born PRAISER! He realizes this has been his only way to healing and breakthrough and he wants the world to know!

Check Out Our Interview Here

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!