Healthy Lifestyles
Vince Carter Is Back For Year 22

Vince Carter is known as one of the best to play in the NBA. When he first came into the league he was known for his explosive dunking, but as time went on, he has continued to evolve his game. It goes without saying that he takes excellent care of his body. One of the biggest factors in this accomplishment is that if Vince Carter plays through January, he will be the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades! (Source: Black America Web, Paul Newberry)

A Tribute To Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopez

Touching Words From Lauren London

6 Surprising Bible Facts

