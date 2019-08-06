CLOSE
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Has Passed At 88

Toni Morrison, the American novelist, and poet who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993 and wrote eleven novels including The Bluest Eye has died at the age of 88.

A friend confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Morrison, known for her sweeping prose, poetically-charged and expressive depictions of Black America young and old, burst onto the scene in 1970 with The Bluest Eye. Years later, her book Beloved won the Pulitzer Prize and was adapted into a movie starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.

Born Chloe Anthony Wofford in Lorain, Ohio in 1931, Morrison would go on to study humanities at Howard and Cornell University, followed by an academic career where she taught at Texas Southern University, her alma mater Howard, Yale and Princeton University. After she retired from academia in 2006, President Barack Obama presented Morrison with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

