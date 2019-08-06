CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media For A Month, According To A Psychologist

Facebook to rollout 'Protecting Your Information' News feed.

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives. Constantly scrolling past images of other people living their “best life” can start to wear on your self-esteem, particularly if your life doesn’t feel as exciting or as rich. So does completely deleting opting out of our favorite apps and platforms increase happiness.

Sarah Eichmeyer, researcher in Stanford’s economics department, studied Facebook de-activation in a recently published study conducted in 2018. Eichmeyer followed subjects who got off of Facebook for a month and measured how they felt afterwards.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We find that being off Facebook left our participants feeling happier and less anxious, on average,” she told Bustle. “But the overall emotional impact, while meaningful, is quite small.”

Eichmeyer was shocked that there was impact at all.

“It’s surprising to me that Facebook has a detectable impact on people’s happiness,” she told the publication. “Our study shows that deactivating Facebook indeed causes people to be happier — although not by as much as correlational research might have suggested.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Any communication or social tool can be positive or negative depending on how its used. It’s more about gauging how these platforms effect you and adjusting accordingly.

“Like anything, social media are not inherently good or bad, as that is up to the user,” psychotherapist Dr. Lisa Larsen, PsyD, told Bustle. “Some people use them to stalk ex-lovers or promulgate troubling beliefs, while others use it how it was probably intended — to keep in touch with loved ones and friends.”

SEE ALSO: 72 Philadelphia Police Officers Placed On Desk Duty Over Offensive Social Media Posts

If you find yourself addicted or logging off feeling worst than when you logged on, you may be going overboard. Overall, it should be a leisure activity and not your whole life.

“Using social media to the extent that it dominates your activities daily is not good,” clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow, PhD, told Bustle.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

"Mary Mary" Premiere

InstaMommy: Beautiful Pics Of Honey Atkins & Her Family [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

InstaMommy: Beautiful Pics Of Honey Atkins & Her Family [PHOTOS]

Continue reading InstaMommy: Beautiful Pics Of Honey Atkins & Her Family [PHOTOS]

InstaMommy: Beautiful Pics Of Honey Atkins & Her Family [PHOTOS]

We've seen Honey Atkins on the "Mary Mary" show as well as on "We're The Campbells." Through good and bad times she's always there standing by her children, showing them love, sharing her thoughts and making some funny faces. [protected-iframe id="4f9fb6f2bed7f6c46469105aeff0126d-110670465-27493354" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3ohzUhHbQ8iz2n4nEA" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  We just can't get enough of Honey! Check out some of our favorite pictures of her below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media For A Month, According To A Psychologist was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close