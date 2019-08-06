CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be Slammed Against Walls Pulled From Stores

Father and daughter playing by her dolls house

Source: Biz Jones / Getty

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language written on the rag doll.

The doll, which can be seen below is Black with red, yellow, green and black strands as hair. But it was the message located on the doll’s lower region which caught the eyes of many who walked the aisles of the One Dollar Zone! store in Bayonne.

“Whenever things don’t go well and you want to hit the wall and yell, here’s a little ‘feel better doll’ that you just will not do without,” it reads, according to a photo of the doll with McKnight’s press release. “Just grab it firmly by the legs and find a wall to slam the doll, and as you whack the ‘feel good doll’ do not forget to yell I FEEL GOOD, I FEEL GOOD,” the label on the doll reads.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Angela McKnight was one of the main critics of the doll and used her legislative power to have it removed. In a Facebook post, she shared how she approached the store owner and used her platform to raise awareness about racism.

“When I heard about this doll on social media, I knew I had to do something immediately. This doll is offensive and disturbing on so many levels,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “It is clearly made in an inappropriate representation of a black person and instructs people to “slam” and “whack” her.

“Racism has no place in the world and I will not tolerate it, especially not in this district. When I saw the doll in person, I cringed and was truly disheartened by the thought of a black child being beaten by another child or an adult for pure pleasure,” she continued.

SEE ALSO: How The “Super Beauty” Doll Is Helping Young Girls Boost Their Self-Esteem [VIDEO]

“To have a product depict or teach children that it is OK to hit another child, regardless of race, in order to feel good is sick. Dolls should be a symbol of love, care and affection.”

“This somehow slipped through the cracks,” said Ricky Shah, the president of the store chain in Paterson, New Jersey, in a statement to NBC Boston. According to Shah, the dolls were grouped into a shipment of other closeout items.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be Slammed Against Walls Pulled From Stores was originally published on GetUpErica.com

