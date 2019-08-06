CLOSE
Fresh Start Worship Shares What The Inspiration Behind Their Song ‘Have It All’ Was

Fresh Start Worship have been singing together for quite some time at church, but decided to take their music to another level when they released the song “Have It All.” The group from Duluth consists of 5 singers and song writers.

Their song is #2 on the Billboard Gospel charts.

The group shared that the inspiration behind the song is giving everything to the Lord without holding back.

It’s rare that praise teams go out and record and Free Start Worship mentioned that their pastor encouraged them to do it. He saw potential in each of them and looks forward to seeing all they accomplish.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Fresh Start Worship up top!

Fresh Start Worship Shares What The Inspiration Behind Their Song 'Have It All' Was was originally published on GetUpErica.com

