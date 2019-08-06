Some schools are back in session and back-to-school shopping is never easy. GRIFF mentioned that they now have bulletproof backpacks that are $200.

He mentioned that besides those kids also want fancy backpacks with superheroes or name brand ones.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF shared that some kids only get to pick a plain color.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He also added that with the plain colored ones the kids will get blessed oil.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]

Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com