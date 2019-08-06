GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.06.19
Dismiss

Some schools are back in session and back-to-school shopping is never easy. GRIFF mentioned that they now have bulletproof backpacks that are $200.

He mentioned that besides those kids also want fancy backpacks with superheroes or name brand ones.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF shared that some kids only get to pick a plain color.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He also added that with the plain colored ones the kids will get blessed oil.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]

Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Happy Father’s Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

It's Father's Day weekend and we wanted to give a huge shout out to GRIFF from the morning show. When he's not on the radio or pursuing his comedy dreams he's spending time with his wonderful children. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there and check out some photos below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close