Some schools are back in session and back-to-school shopping is never easy. GRIFF mentioned that they now have bulletproof backpacks that are $200.
He mentioned that besides those kids also want fancy backpacks with superheroes or name brand ones.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
GRIFF shared that some kids only get to pick a plain color.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He also added that with the plain colored ones the kids will get blessed oil.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]
Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!
Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]
Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 2 Chicago Mothers Who Fought Against Gun Violence Killed In Drive-By Shooting
- “I’m Sensitive To White Girls”: Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Writings On Instagram
- Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With Murder
GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com