The former GM of the Cleveland Cavs, David Griffin has said that working with LeBron James wasn’t as smooth as many people would have probably expected. He actually said the the experience was miserable, inorganic and unsustainable . Very surprising! Especially considering the fact that they wants to four NBA Finals a row together, winning one championship!

