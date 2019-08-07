CLOSE
J.J. & Trina Hairston’s Ministry Presents New Music & A New Book [[Exclusive Video Interview]]

“Miracle Worker” and “A Miracle Marriage” blessing listeners and a helping couples make marriage work in today’s society.

I always enjoy having J.J. Hairston stop by the Praise Studio… and it’s also a double blessing when his beautiful wife Trina is here too! Today, we talked about his new project “Miracle Worker,” (Which was recorded in two sessions, one in Abuja, Nigeria at COZA Church and the second half was recorded at Hairston’s home church City of Praise in Landover, MD.), and the power duo’s new book “A Miracle Marriage” which is a simple guide on how millennial couples can learn to make their marriage work in today’s society. The couple have been transparent about their relationship with their ministry and the book explores the importance of forgiveness, trust, and restoration.

SEE: J.J. & Trina Hairston's Ministry Presents New Music & A New Book [[Exclusive Video Interview]]

 

