CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past … Encouragement for the Future

Talking to J. Moss ok… Pastor James L. Moss… is like talking to my brother so when it’s of a “professional” nature… we get a little confused. But we pulled it off to talk about his single, “Victory,” an ode to of childhood show “Sesame Street” with a powerful message of how we are all triumphant in Christ.

J. and his wife Melanie are the pastors of Living Waters Church, 14516 W. Chicago St. Detroit, Michigan 48201. For information check out their website: LWCDetroit.com

Find J. Moss’ music on all your favorite digital outlets!

Check Out Our Conversation HERE:

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

 

Detroit , J. Moss , Living Waters Church , victory

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 3 hours ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 11 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close