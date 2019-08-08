J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past … Encouragement for the Future

Talking to J. Moss ok… Pastor James L. Moss… is like talking to my brother so when it’s of a “professional” nature… we get a little confused. But we pulled it off to talk about his single, “Victory,” an ode to of childhood show “Sesame Street” with a powerful message of how we are all triumphant in Christ.

J. and his wife Melanie are the pastors of Living Waters Church, 14516 W. Chicago St. Detroit, Michigan 48201. For information check out their website: LWCDetroit.com

Find J. Moss’ music on all your favorite digital outlets!

Check Out Our Conversation HERE:

https://confessionsofagospeldj.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/J-MOSS-PODCAST-INTERVIEW-2019.mp3

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!