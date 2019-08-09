CLOSE
Health And Wellness
What Does God Say About Anxiety?

Here are about seven we can count on daily…

Writer Sarah Walton says that “being a Christian doesn’t exclude us from facing genuine fears and anxieties.” After dealing with years of chronic pain and illness, she often became “irritable, overwhelmed and obsessive in my attempts to control my circumstances.”

But Walton found that the greatest solution was to remind herself of God’s “unshakable” promises.

Anxiety?

Here are a few powerful promises Sarah discovered:

“I DON’T FEEL CAPABLE OF ACCOMPLISHING THIS TASK OR RESPONSIBILITY. WHAT IF I DON’T DO IT RIGHT?”

“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me” (2 Corinthians 12:9).

“I LOST MY JOB AND AM WORRIED ABOUT HOW I WILL SUPPORT MY FAMILY.”

“The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:5-7).

“I FEEL LIKE I’M FAILING AT BEING THE PARENT THAT I KNOW I SHOULD BE. I’M TRYING TO KEEP UP WITH THE DEMANDS, BUT I’M SO WEARY AND WORRIED THAT I’M NOT DOING ENOUGH.”

“Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).

