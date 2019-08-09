Aldis Hodge Shares How He Prepared For The Role Of Bryan Banks

Videos
| 08.09.19
Dismiss

This weekend the story of Bryan Banks will be released and told through a movie. Aldis Hodge from films such as “What Men Want” and “Straight Out Of Compton” will play Banks.

Hodge was truly excited about the opportunity to play Banks for this film.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For those that don’t know the story of Bryan Banks, he was a NFL prospect in high school and was falsely accused of a crime. Despite the evidence that proved he didn’t do it, he still spent 5 years in prison.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

During that time Banks studied the law and managed to exonerate himself.

SEE ALSO: Watch The First Trailer For The Harriet Tubman Movie [VIDEO]

After getting out of prison he ended up playing for the Atlanta Falcons and continues to help fight for others freedom.

Make sure you listen to the full interview up top and go check out the movie this weekend!

5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

Continue reading 5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

The top of 2019 is off to a rocky start, but we have a lot of faith in the films on the horizon. From Taraji P. Henson’s hilarious comedy “What Men Want” to “US” and a the galactic event that is “Captain Marvel,” here’s a few blockbuster flicks we’re looking forward to.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Aldis Hodge Shares How He Prepared For The Role Of Bryan Banks was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 4 days ago
08.05.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 11 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close