SEE: Simone Biles Gravity Defying Moves at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

The headline from USA Today says it all: “Simone Biles isn’t just best gymnast of her time, she’s an athlete for the ages.”

This weekend, Biles not only became the first person ever to land a double-double dismount on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she also became the first woman to land a triple double… which is two flips and three twists… during her floor competition routine.

One commentator was heard saying, Biles has “enough gold, she needs a crown!”

I have to agree… Check this out!

Then There’s THIS!

