Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why He’s No Longer A Christian

Hillsong Worship is known for their beautiful lyrics they display in songs that they sing and write for God. According to Christian Post, group member Marty Sampson recently revealed on social media that he’s losing his faith and beliefs in Christianity.

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he’s been feeling.

Sampson said, “Time for some real talk. I’m genuinely losing my faith, and it doesn’t bother me. Like, what bothers me now is nothing. I am so happy now, so at peace with the world. It’s crazy. This is a soapbox moment so here I go … How many preachers fall?No one talks about it. How many miracles happen. Not many. No one talks about it. Why is the Bible full of contradictions? No one talks about it. How can God be love yet send four billion people to a place, all ‘coz they don’t believe? No one talks about it. Christians can be the most judgmental people on the planet—they can also be some of the most beautiful and loving people. But it’s not for me.”

The writer even told fans that if they wanted to unfollow him because of his decision that they could.

He said, “Unfollow if you want, I’ve never been about living my life for others.”

Along with the post was a picture of Sampson taking down pillars in the temple as portrayed in the Bible. Christian author Drew Dyck responded to the post and said, “Saddened to see this announcement from longtime Hillsong writer Marty Sampson.”

This comes just weeks after famous Christian author Joshua Harris announced he also doesn’t consider himself a Christian anymore.

Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why He’s No Longer A Christian was originally published on GetUpErica.com

