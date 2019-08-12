Kierra Sheard is back and this time she’s teaming up with Missy Elliott for her new song “Don’t Judge Me.” This fast beat song is so relatable and has been receiving great responses from fans.

Sheard shared that at times when she’s at concerts or doing certain things people make comments about it on her social media pages.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She doesn’t want to be judged for having fun at a Beyonce concert or doing things that make her happy.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Beyond music, Sheard is also making her name for herself in the jewelry industry. She recently developed ‘Faith Brace’ after wearing charm bracelets, but not understanding what some of the charms meant.

Each one of her bracelets have Biblical references and she’s so excited about this new project.

Make sure you watch and listen to Kierra Sheard’s new song “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliott and let us know what you think!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Kierra Sheard Teams Up With Missy Elliott For Her New Song ‘Don’t Judge Me’ [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com