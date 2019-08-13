Israel Houghton Defends His Wife Adrienne After Man Criticized Her For Not Having Children

If the past decade has taught us nothing else, it has taught us that it’s completely disgusting to comment on a woman’s reproductive choices. The activity of her uterus is none of your damn business. Unfortunately, the internet is a nasty place that gives people the courage to carry on like trash human beings due to the anonymity granted by social media.

Monday, Adrienne Bailon Houghton commemorated her three-year anniversary with a photo from the couple’s Parisian wedding celebration. As the congratulatory messages rolled in, one man chose to comment on the fact that the television personality does not have kids with her husband, Israel Houghton.

“3 years and no kids,” commenter @tysonleelee wrote.

Israel quickly hopped in Adrienne’s comments to get Tyson all the way together.

“Tyson, my brother. Do you really want this smoke right now? I’m gonna let you go and find something worth worrying about,” the gospel singer wrote. “In the meantime and in between time: May I suggest perhaps an online etiquette class? Couple things you don’t inquire about- women’s age, women’s weight, and as someone eloquently put it in these comments- unless invited STAY OUT of a women’s uterus. Maybe find a girlfriend or wife and worry yourself to your heart’s content about her pregnancy journey & plans,” he wrote. “By the way when we do announce a pregnancy, I expect nothing but polite well wishes from you. If you’re planning anything other than that- thou shalt be blocked for life. May the Lord God Bless you Real Good as you go find a good thing/wife. Thanks.”

The couple shares four children from his previous marriage. In the past, Adrienne expressed she has a desire to birth children of her own; however, the process has taken a bit longer than she expected.

“I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way. I’ve had to come to peace that it will happen when it’s God timing,” she told her co-hosts on a 2018 episode of “The Real.” “I believe in that and I have faith in all of that but it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating,” she said. “I would love nothing more than to be a mom but I want it when God wants it for me.”

We’re wishing Adrienne and Israel all the best in their journey.

