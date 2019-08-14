Ciara Gears Up To Launch A Skincare And Makeup Line

Ciara has been on the move lately. Releasing new music which she owns the masters to, modeling, along with other business ventures has been very beneficial to her for sure! Well, sources say that she has some more exciting things on the horizon as well! Yes you read that right…..a new skincare and makeup line in inevitable for the ever enterprising Ciara!

According to US Weekly, Ciara says that a skincare line for her is both “inevitable” and a “lifelong dream.” (Source: Us Weekly, Marisa Petrarca) I’m definitely stoked to see what CiCi manifests in the near and far off future. She’s not only an inspiration to women and fans everywhere, but to me as well on a personal level. Click here for more intel on Mrs. Wilson! Wishing you peace, love and prosperity. – Marquell

