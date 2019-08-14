CLOSE
entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ciara Gears Up To Launch A Skincare And Makeup Line

Ciara has been on the move lately.  Releasing new music which she owns the masters to, modeling, along with other business ventures has been very beneficial to her for sure! Well, sources say that she has some more exciting things on the horizon as well!  Yes you read that right…..a new skincare and makeup line in inevitable for the ever enterprising Ciara!

 

According to US Weekly, Ciara says that a skincare line for her is both “inevitable” and a “lifelong dream.” (Source: Us Weekly, Marisa Petrarca) I’m definitely stoked to see what CiCi manifests in the near and far off future. She’s not only an inspiration to women and fans everywhere, but to me as well on a personal level. Click here for more intel on Mrs. Wilson! Wishing you peace, love and prosperity. – Marquell

More:

Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike

Kierra Sheard and Missy Elliot Come Together

How God Would Like Us To Handle Anxiety

beauty , Ciara , fashion , Health , skincare

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 6 days ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 week ago
08.05.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 11 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 11 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close