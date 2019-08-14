CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
Ashley Graham & Her Hubby Announce Their Expecting A Baby [PHOTOS]

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim BBQ VIP - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is expanding her family. Ashley and her handsome hubby director/cinematographer Justin Ervin announced the news today on Instagram while marking their 9-year anniversary.

She said on social media, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

Ashley previously told ELLE that she met her husband in the elevator of their church. She also added that the keys to their relationship are their faith-based values that include fasting, prayer and LOTS of Christian coitus.

Congrats Ashley and Justin!

Ashley Graham & Her Hubby Announce Their Expecting A Baby [PHOTOS]

