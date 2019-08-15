Faith Walking: They Tested Me [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.15.19
Erica Campbell for the most part tries not to let things bother her. A lot of people try to test you on social media by making rude comments, say bad things about you and more.

She mentioned that while scrolling through social media she found a woman talking bad about her.

Erica thought about commenting, but then she told herself, “Imma just let her live her life.”

She was happy to pass that test and not let it bother her. Erica encourages us all to do it.

Don’t chase people that talk about you because it’s not worth it.

Make sure you watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!

On July 18, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell celebrated their 3rd anniversary with a special concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn where fans got the opportunity to watch some of their favorite gospel artists like Jonathan McReynolds, Le'Andria Johnson, BeBe Winans and many more perform.

Faith Walking: They Tested Me [VIDEO]

