SEE: Uber Driver Surprise A Struggling Passenger With A Dress & Gift Card

After not being able to shake the thought of a recent passenger, Uber driver Lamiyah Jabbar says she felt moved to help a Tim Horton’s employee, who told about her money troubles. Jabbar told CBS News, “She was hoping to be able to get a new dress for church and a robe and house shoes for Christmas, and was putting things off because she takes care of her grandkids and doesn’t really have money left over to be able to buy herself stuff.”

Once Jabbar finished her Uber shift, she went to the mall and bought Diane a dress and a $50 Visa gift card. She returned to the Tim Hortons later that day and set up her phone to record Diane’s reaction at the drive-thru window. (Source: globalnews.ca)

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!