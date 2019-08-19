SEE: Osundairo Brothers Extending Their 15-Minutes Of Fame From The Jussie Smollett Case

Video shows one of the brothers saying, “We have medicine, we have water… we have love and good energy.”
Last we heard, the brothers were suing for defamation because they claim they have not been able to land an agent since the Smollett case went public and felt “unsafe and alienated in their local Chicago community.” But now, Abel and Ola Osundairo were reportedly in Lagos, Nigeria offering free medical outreach with the tagline “We care but God heals.” (via: NewsOne.com)
If you're in Lagos Nigeria, come and get a free checkup. Hypertension is the single most common risk factor for stroke, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure among adult Nigerians. There is need for increased public health awareness campaigns focused on prevention, early detection, and prompt treatment of hypertension. 💉💉💉 Fitfam #Fitspo #Fitness #GetFit #Love #Instagood #Beautiful #blackexcellence #blacklove #ebonyfitness #lifestyle #Naija #afrofitness #nigerian #nigeria
