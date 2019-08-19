SEE: Osundairo Brothers Extending Their 15-Minutes Of Fame From The Jussie Smollett Case

Video shows one of the brothers saying, “We have medicine, we have water… we have love and good energy.”

Last we heard, the brothers were suing for defamation because they claim they have not been able to land an agent since the Smollett case went public and felt “unsafe and alienated in their local Chicago community.” But now, Abel and Ola Osundairo were reportedly in Lagos, Nigeria offering free medical outreach with the tagline “We care but God heals.” (via: NewsOne.com)

Gotta work right? ~Randi

