Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Rock!

Dwayne Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend in a Beautiful Hawaiian Wedding

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally tied the knot with his longtime love, Lauren Hashian. The 47-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram early Monday morning.

(Source: ETonline.com)

I hear collective boxes of tissue being passed around the world. ~Randi

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!