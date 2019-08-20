Having a working knowledge about your credit score can save you a lot of frustration and money over time. Today in our Credit Score Know-how series, Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org gives us six steps to rebuild your credit score after a bankruptcy.
LISTEN HERE: Take Control: 6 Steps To Rebuild Your Credit Score After Bankruptcy — Confessions of a Gospel DJ
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE @PraiseDetroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!