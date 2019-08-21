CLOSE
Erica Campbell To Perform, Debut New Single ‘Praying And Believing’ On ‘Sunday Best’ Finale

Erica Campbell is gearing up to give fans new music. She will be debuting her new single “Praying And Believing” on the season finale of BET’s “Sunday Best” on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c.

Fans will be able to purchase the single on all digital platforms.

This song is filled with powerful lyrics that is very suitable for the world we live in today. With all the injustice, tragedy, hurt and hate, the Campbells are hoping “Praying And Believing” uplifts listeners.

The song was written and produced by Erica and Warryn Campbell along with Dontae Winslow.

Campbell said, “”Praying and Believing” is a powerful and passionate song that lets people know that someone is praying for them and they are not alone.”
“Praying And Believing” is the introduction single from the forthcoming new compilation album “Warryn Campbell Presents My Block Inc.” The compilation album will feature all new music from Jason McGee & The Choir, MC Lyte, Lena Byrd Miles, JoiStaRR, The Walls Group and more, and will be released on all digital platforms on September 27, 2019.
Erica Campbell To Perform, Debut New Single ‘Praying And Believing’ On ‘Sunday Best’ Finale was originally published on GetUpErica.com

