Erica Campbell is gearing up to give fans new music. She will be debuting her new single “Praying And Believing” on the season finale of BET’s “Sunday Best” on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c.
Fans will be able to purchase the single on all digital platforms.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This song is filled with powerful lyrics that is very suitable for the world we live in today. With all the injustice, tragedy, hurt and hate, the Campbells are hoping “Praying And Believing” uplifts listeners.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The song was written and produced by Erica and Warryn Campbell along with Dontae Winslow.
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]
1.Source:iOne Digital 1 of 23
2.Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 23
3.Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 23
4.Source:iOne Digital 4 of 23
5.Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 23
6.Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 23
7.Source:iOne Digital 7 of 23
8.Source:iOne Digital 8 of 23
9.Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 23
10.Source:iOne Digital 10 of 23
11.Source:iOne Digital 11 of 23
12.Source:iOne Digital 12 of 23
13.Source:iOne Digital 13 of 23
14.Source:iOne Digital 14 of 23
15.Source:iOne Digital 15 of 23
16.Source:iOne Digital 16 of 23
17.Source:iOne Digital 17 of 23
18.Source:iOne Digital 18 of 23
19.Source:iOne Digital 19 of 23
20.Source:iOne Digital 20 of 23
21.Source:iOne Digital 21 of 23
22.Source:iOne Digital 22 of 23
23.Source:Brianna Dowd 23 of 23
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Gospel Artists Who Appeared On TV Shows [VIDEO]
- LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God
- Brian McKnight Responds To His Children’s Claims That He Abandoned Them
Erica Campbell To Perform, Debut New Single ‘Praying And Believing’ On ‘Sunday Best’ Finale was originally published on GetUpErica.com