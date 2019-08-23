CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Billionaire & GOP Donor David Koch Dead at 79

13th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation's Gala in the Hamptons with a Special Performance by Kool & The Gang

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

David Koch, a billionaire businessman and staunch GOP donor has died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Charles Koch said in a statement Friday. “Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”

The 79-year-old helped run the family business, Koch Industries, a Kansas-based energy and chemical corporation. At the time of his death, he was worth $42.4 billion.

Koch is also known for working alongside his brother Charles to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies. The network, fronted by the nonprofit Americans for Prosperity, has spent more than a billion dollars over the past several elections to support candidates who adhere to their free-market, small-government, libertarian ideals.

Koch was also a prostate cancer survivor, donating millions to medical research. He was first diagnosed with the disease 27 years ago and was given only five years to live at the time.

In addition to his brother, David Koch is survived by his wife, Julia, and three children.

Source: NBC

 

Billionaire & GOP Donor David Koch Dead at 79 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 2 weeks ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 3 weeks ago
08.14.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 5 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 6 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 11 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 11 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close