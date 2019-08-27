CLOSE
Beauty And Fashion
Angela Bassett Reveals One Of Her Biggest Beauty Secrets

Angela Bassett is 61 years old and she looks amazing. She’s not just the age that she is, she looks especially youthful for her age! She has an excellent diet and believes in the benefits of exercise. But what else is keeping her young? Well according to Angela, she’s done Botox more than once !

It may be a surprise to many to hear that she has had any type of work done at all, but hey it’s all about moderation anyway and nothing about Angela Bassett screams excessive. Simply beautiful no matter how you slice it! Truly a Queen, and not just of Wakanda.

