And Today It Shall Be Named The “TCF Center”

For nearly 60 years, the Cobo Center (or Cobo Hall for old-schoolers) has been host to conventions, concerts and of course the North American International Auto Show. Today, TCF Bank (formally Chemical Bank who bought the 22-year naming rights to Cobo Center for $33 million), held a news conference to officially unveil the new name for Cobo Center to TCF Center.

TCF Center unveiled! pic.twitter.com/vmVEtfHtM3 — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 27, 2019

The center was named after mayor Albert Cobo, who served from 1950 to 1957. The Detroit News writes the, “identity change breaks its ties to a former Detroit mayor whose policies some have called racist as the city focuses its efforts on expanding the revitalization of Detroit to include more of its residents, about 80% of whom are black.”

