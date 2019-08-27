CLOSE
Detroit
And Today It Shall Be Named The “TCF Center”

For nearly 60 years, the Cobo Center (or Cobo Hall for old-schoolers) has been host to conventions, concerts and of course the North American International Auto Show. Today, TCF Bank (formally Chemical Bank who bought the 22-year naming rights to Cobo Center for $33 million), held a news conference to officially unveil the new name for Cobo Center to TCF Center.

The center was named after mayor Albert Cobo, who served from 1950 to 1957. The Detroit News writes the, “identity change breaks its ties to a former Detroit mayor whose policies some have called racist as the city focuses its efforts on expanding the revitalization of Detroit to include more of its residents, about 80% of whom are black.”

 

