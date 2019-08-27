CLOSE
Detroit
The Detroit Youth Choir Go Live on AGT Tonight!

Here’s what we need to do…

Calling All Detroit Praise Network Listeners, collectively we can help our Detroit Youth Choir contestants feel our Motown Muscle by voting them into the finals on America’s Got Talent. As you probably already know, their extremely amazing performance back in June earned them the golden ticket, when host Terry Crews was brought to tears by this performance:

Now they need our help moving forward and there are three ways:

Get the app: Download the AGT Official App from the App Store or Google Play,

Vote Online: Visit nbc.com/AGTVote 

Use the the Xfinity X1 set-top box: Viewers may vote by using the Xfinity X1 set-top box or xfinity.com/AGTVote (“Xfinity X1 Voting”).

Here are the complete rules: AGT Vote Rules

Find out more about the Detroit Youth Choir Here: detroityouthchoir.org

Now Let’s Get These Beautiful Souls To The Top!

 

