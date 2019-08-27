Listen: Latice Crawford Releases New Single, “Amazing”

It’s been a while since we heard from Latice Crawford but the eOne Nashville singer is back with a new inspirational song called “Amazing.”

Speaking to God’s “amazing” characteristics, she thanks God for accepting her flaws, loving her when she didn’t love herself and never leaving when she felt alone.

“Thank you Lord for sneaking behind my wall,” she sings. “Thank you for holding my hand in my wrong. Thank you for loving me in all of my faults. You’re amazing.”

Listen:

