Leslie Jones’ Not Returning To SNL… Diversity in Question for the Show Again

Leslie Jones is leaving “Saturday Night Live.” Sad to me… but it also could mean the cast could be even less diverse than before she signed on. How will the show face their diversity problem?. (Source: NewsOne.com)

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!