Leslie Jones’ Not Returning To SNL… Diversity in Question for the Show Again

Leslie Jones is leaving “Saturday Night Live.” Sad to me… but it also could mean the cast could be even less diverse than before she signed on. How will the show face their diversity problem?. (Source: NewsOne.com)
MORE HERE: Leslie Jones’ Departure Forces SNL To Confront Its Diversity Problem, Again — News One
Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!
9 photos Launch gallery
Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!
1. Will & Jada- 22 Years1 of 9
2. The Carters- 10 Years2 of 9
3. Tamia & Grant Hill3 of 9
4. Denzel & Pauletta Washington- 35 Years4 of 9
5. David & Victoria Beckham- 19 Years5 of 9
6. Viola Davis & Julius Tennon- 15 Years6 of 9
7. Ice T & Coco- 17 Years7 of 9
8. Courtney B. Vance & Angela Bassett- 21 Years8 of 9
9. Snoop Dogg & Shante Broadus- 21 Years9 of 9
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!