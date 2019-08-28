CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Leslie Jones’ Not Returning To SNL… Diversity in Question for the Show Again

Leslie Jones is leaving “Saturday Night Live.” Sad to me… but it also could mean the cast could be even less diverse than before she signed on. How will the show face their diversity problem?. (Source: NewsOne.com)

MORE HERE: Leslie Jones’ Departure Forces SNL To Confront Its Diversity Problem, Again — News One

Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!

9 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!

Continue reading Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!

Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Diversity , Leslie Jones , snl

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 3 weeks ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 3 weeks ago
08.14.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 5 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 6 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 11 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 11 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close