08.28.19
GRIFF recently talked with Pastor John P. Kee who reminded him of the way he used to push through with God when he was in his valley. It made him think about how he used to be so excited to tell people about how God was moving in his life, so in a message to listeners and a note to himself, he urges people to get rid of the lackluster spirit for Jesus and get back to that zeal, being bigger and more enthusiastic for Christ. 

Don’t wait until big things happen; praise Him through all things. 

Here, he offers ways on how to get a sip of the “Jesus juice” outside of Sundays. 

Mr. Griffin: How To Be Bigger For Christ [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

