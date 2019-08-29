Funeral Planning Checklist [SPONSORED]

Funeral planning can be a complicated, overwhelming process, especially when you are under the stress of grief. One of the best ways to avoid additional stress is to pre-plan funerals whenever possible for yourself and loved ones, but this isn’t always possible. There are also several issues that can’t be sorted until death occurs.

In order to make this process easier, here is a funeral planning checklist for your use.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

These tasks can be completed before death as part of a pre-arrangement.

Decide between burial and cremation

Choose a funeral home

Choose a cemetery and plot

Select a headstone and inscription

Decide if jewelry is to be returned or remain with the deceased

Pick out funeral clothing if necessary

Choose clergy, music, scripture, and eulogists

Select a burial container or cremation urn

Select photographs and videos for display at the funeral

Choose pallbearers

Sign documents for burial or cremation permit

Arrange for funeral transportation for deceased, family, clergy, and pallbearers

Assemble the obituary Facts for the obituary might include: Given name Date and place of birth Mother’s maiden name, father’s name and both places of birth Occupation Education Survivors and their relationship to the deceased



IMMEDIATELY AFTER DEATH

Arrange for transfer of body from place of death to funeral home (often via ambulance)

Notify the deceased’s circle

People who may need to be contacted: Friends Family members Employers Doctors Insurance agents (car, home, life) Attorney Funeral home Cemetary

Submit the obituary

If there has been no pre-planning, search for written instructions about body disposition and funeral plans

Apply for a burial certificate

Choose a time, place, and location for the funeral service

Arrange a time, place, location, and catering services for the reception

Cancel newspaper and magazine subscriptions

Have mail forwarded

Arrange for a house sitter, if necessary

ABOUT HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME

We understand that funeral planning can be difficult and the Hutchison Funeral Home is here to help. For over 35 years, we have been providing families in the Metro Detroit area with dignified services that are personal, respectful, and affordable. Our team will work with you to provide personalized recommendations that will fit your vision and your budget. We are here to listen to your needs and wishes. Together, we can create the funeral service that your loved one deserves.

For more information on the services we provide, or to read more great articles: