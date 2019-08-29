Funeral Planning Checklist [SPONSORED]

Funeral planning can be a complicated, overwhelming process, especially when you are under the stress of grief. One of the best ways to avoid additional stress is to pre-plan funerals whenever possible for yourself and loved ones, but this isn’t always possible. There are also several issues that can’t be sorted until death occurs.
In order to make this process easier, here is a funeral planning checklist for your use.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
These tasks can be completed before death as part of a pre-arrangement.
- Decide between burial and cremation
- Choose a funeral home
- Choose a cemetery and plot
- Select a headstone and inscription
- Decide if jewelry is to be returned or remain with the deceased
- Pick out funeral clothing if necessary
- Choose clergy, music, scripture, and eulogists
- Select a burial container or cremation urn
- Select photographs and videos for display at the funeral
- Choose pallbearers
- Sign documents for burial or cremation permit
- Arrange for funeral transportation for deceased, family, clergy, and pallbearers
- Assemble the obituary
- Facts for the obituary might include:
- Given name
- Date and place of birth
- Mother’s maiden name, father’s name and both places of birth
- Occupation
- Education
- Survivors and their relationship to the deceased
IMMEDIATELY AFTER DEATH
- Arrange for transfer of body from place of death to funeral home (often via ambulance)
- Notify the deceased’s circle
-
- People who may need to be contacted:
- Friends
- Family members
- Employers
- Doctors
- Insurance agents (car, home, life)
- Attorney
- Funeral home
- Cemetary
- Submit the obituary
- If there has been no pre-planning, search for written instructions about body disposition and funeral plans
- Apply for a burial certificate
- Choose a time, place, and location for the funeral service
- Arrange a time, place, location, and catering services for the reception
- Cancel newspaper and magazine subscriptions
- Have mail forwarded
- Arrange for a house sitter, if necessary
ABOUT HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME
We understand that funeral planning can be difficult and the Hutchison Funeral Home is here to help. For over 35 years, we have been providing families in the Metro Detroit area with dignified services that are personal, respectful, and affordable. Our team will work with you to provide personalized recommendations that will fit your vision and your budget. We are here to listen to your needs and wishes. Together, we can create the funeral service that your loved one deserves.
