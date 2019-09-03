Kevin Hart is the Target of Fake News After Car Accident

Comedian Kevin Hart injured his back in a car accident early Sunday morning in southern California. Hart is in a California hospital recovering from surgery but that hasn’t stopped internet trolls who have been pushing the fake news story that he is paralyzed.

Read The Rest Here: Internet Trolls Push Fake Conspiracy Theory That Kevin Hart Is Paralyzed After Car Accident — News One

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!