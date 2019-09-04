How to Help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has been the strongest storm on record to hit the Bahamas. The devastation is unimaginable and has caused catastrophic flooding and deaths on the islands.

Humanitarian efforts are underway and there are many places you can put your dollar or supply donations behind as the cleanup and rebuilding begins both physically and emotionally.

Of course before you give to any of these organizations or others research first. The Federal Trade Commission has tips on how to help choose charities and avoid scams. You can also look up organizations that offer reports and ratings on how they spend their donations here.

(Source: NBC NEW YORK)

