CLOSE
Pulse
HomePulse

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Uses Executive Authority To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Michigan has become the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes Effective Immediately.

atomizer

Source: molotovcoketail / Getty

The office Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s bans the retail sale of vaping products that use sweet and fruity flavors as well as mint and menthol ones but does not include tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.

Whitmer told MSNBC that, “My chief medical officer said we have a public health crisis, it’s time to take action. So I’m using my executive authority as governor to order the Department of Health and Human Services to ban the flavored e-cigarettes, to restrict advertising and the misleading advertising that they’re engaged in, that it’s ‘healthy’ or that it’s ‘good for you.”

The ban is for six months and can be extended another six months at the end of these first six months. Whitmer says she wants the ban to be written into law that comes with a Surgeon General warning like cigarettes but does not want to wait on the federal level. “The fact of the matter is, every time our kids inhale this they are putting nicotine into their system, which we know is an incredibly addictive drug, but in combination with the other chemicals that they use in these products, and the metal fragments, we’re seeing  kids showing up with these severe respiratory illnesses that we need to address.” (Source: MSNBC)

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise Detroit On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

e-cigarettes , e-cigarettes ban , Gretchen Whitmer

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 4 weeks ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 month ago
08.14.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 5 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 5 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 6 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 11 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 11 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 12 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close