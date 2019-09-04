Michigan Gov. Whitmer Uses Executive Authority To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Michigan has become the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes Effective Immediately.

The office Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s bans the retail sale of vaping products that use sweet and fruity flavors as well as mint and menthol ones but does not include tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.

Whitmer told MSNBC that, “My chief medical officer said we have a public health crisis, it’s time to take action. So I’m using my executive authority as governor to order the Department of Health and Human Services to ban the flavored e-cigarettes, to restrict advertising and the misleading advertising that they’re engaged in, that it’s ‘healthy’ or that it’s ‘good for you.”

The ban is for six months and can be extended another six months at the end of these first six months. Whitmer says she wants the ban to be written into law that comes with a Surgeon General warning like cigarettes but does not want to wait on the federal level. “The fact of the matter is, every time our kids inhale this they are putting nicotine into their system, which we know is an incredibly addictive drug, but in combination with the other chemicals that they use in these products, and the metal fragments, we’re seeing kids showing up with these severe respiratory illnesses that we need to address.” (Source: MSNBC)

