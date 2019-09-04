Faith Walking: I Love You LaShawn Daniels. Rest In Peace! [VIDEO]

09.04.19
We’re remembering the life of LaShawn Daniels who was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident in South Carolina. He was 41 years old.

Known to those closest to him as Big Shiz, the music industry is paralyzed with grief. That includes our own Erica Campbell who’s trying to cop with the loss of her friend. She talked about it in today’s Faith Walking.

Jeremiah 5:4 says: Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.

2 Corinthians 12:9 says: But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.

REMEMBER: If you love someone, tell them often.

LaShawn Daniels, also known in the music industry as "Big Shiz," passed away in South Carolina after a fatal car accident. He was 41 years old. The Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer is known for penning top songs like "You Rock My World" for Michael Jackson, "The Boy Is Mine" by Brandy and Monica, plus songs for Alicia Keys, Tamar Braxton, Beyonce and more. In 2000, he won a grammy for Destiny's Child "Say My Name," and just a few years ago, he banned with fellow gospel artists Isaac Carree, Eric Dawkins and Gerald Haddon to form the group, KlarKent. "It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident," his family said in a statement released on September 4. "Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy. We ask that you respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time." His peers have already swarmed social media with their condolences and memories (see below). Our prayers are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Big Shiz.

