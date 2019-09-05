CLOSE
Motown Gospel Signs Jonathan Traylor

Jonathan Traylor

Source: Jonathan Traylor / Motown Gospel

Motown Gospel is adding talent to its roster with the signing of a breakout Christian singer named Jonathan Traylor. 

“Jonathan Traylor signals the coming of a new generation of faith music,” EJ Gaines, co-executive cirector of Motown Gospel, says. “We are so excited to welcome him to our label family, and we are eager to partner with him in amplifying his remarkable music and message.”

To celebrate, Motown Gospel re-released Jonathan Traylor’s 12-track album, Stones & Giants. And in addition to his already existing album, the Dallas native has already opened for Jonathan McReynolds and Kirk Franklin before. 

“This is crazy amazing,” he said of his signing. “I can’t wait to promote Christ and build with my new Motown Gospel family!”

Watch Jonathan Traylor’s latest single, “Purpose Over Pleasure” below. 

 

Motown Gospel Signs Jonathan Traylor was originally published on GetUpErica.com

