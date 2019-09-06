She Said YES! Kenny Lattimore & Judge Faith Are Engaged

Singer Kenny Lattimore recently announced on his Instagram page that he and the no-nonsense judge of nationally syndicated TV show “Judge Faith,” Faith Jenkins are engaged to be married! Their relationship has been off the radar except for a few close friends and family which makes this engagement even sweeter!

Jenkins is ecstatic as well!

How Sweet!

