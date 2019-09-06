CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Booked & Busy: Freewill Gets Married, Releases 2nd EP & New Inspirational Video

freewill

Source: Focus / SeaQ Management

Freewill‘s had a busy summer. Not only did he release his second EP, Let’s Talk (produced by Jor’Dan Armstrong), but he got married and showed his appreciate for women with a video to his song that celebrates the beauty of everyday women: “Ms. Everyday.”

“The concept [for “Ms. Everyday”] came from a real place, just recognizing that the everyday woman is just so under appreciated in the world today,” he says. “I wanted to create a record that paid homage to the everyday woman. The sister that works a nine to five or the college student whose also a single mother but trying to make a better way for her kids. It seems as if the Kim Kardashian’s of the world have become the new standard but we can’t forget about Ms. Everyday; she’s more real to us than we know, we just need to get back to [recognizing] her.”

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Best part of it all? Freewill married his own “Ms. Everyday” just a few weeks after those releases on August 31!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

8.31.19 #MeettheRobinsonsII

A post shared by FREEWILL. ™ (@iamfreewil) on

 

Congrats, Freewill!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Booked & Busy: Freewill Gets Married, Releases 2nd EP & New Inspirational Video was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 4 weeks ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 month ago
08.14.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 5 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 5 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 6 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 11 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 12 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 12 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close