CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Listen: Donnie McClurkin Releases New Single, “There Is God’

Need a pick-me-up? Donnie McClurkin is good for it. 

In his new single, “There Is God,” Donnie reitterates: “[God] is alive and well. And He reigns supreme over everything. He is the God of all flesh. He is the God who has created everything by the Word of His power.” 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In a video from website, Donnie described what motivated him to write such a song. 

“There is God really deals with generations really coming back to the foundation, which is God,” he says. “We have to get back to the point where we declare the Lordship of Jesus Christ. Him, and Him alone. And that’s what that song was about. There’s a love like no other, there’s strength that will pull you through. There’s nothing He can’t do.”

SEE ALSO: 5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You’re Discouraged

This October, Donnie McClurkin will head to the UK to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second album, live in London and More…, which featured one of his most memorable hits, “We Fall Down.” After all these years, his hope is that God continues to let him use his gift of song to help draw people closer to salvation. 

Check out his powerful new single, “There Is God,” below: 

 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Destiny's Child Michelle Williams Joins Cast Of Aida

Then & Now: Donnie McClurkin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Donnie McClurkin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Then & Now: Donnie McClurkin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Then & Now: Donnie McClurkin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Listen: Donnie McClurkin Releases New Single, “There Is God’ was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 1 month ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 month ago
08.14.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 5 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 5 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 6 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 11 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 12 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 12 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close