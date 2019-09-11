Mr. Griffin: How God Renewed An Important Friendship In GRIFF’s Life [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Now is the perfect time to start giving God the one thing you unconsciously keep believing is too big for Him to fix. Nothing’s too big for God and GRIFF can attest…

GRIFF got emotional today talking about how God renewed his relationship with his ex-wife. If you listen to Get Up! Mornings often, then you know it wasn’t an easy road, but God!

Will GRIFF and his ex get back together? No. But, a friendship has been restored and their kids will be blessed with a more positive image of their parents co-parenting. Press play up top to hear his full story.

