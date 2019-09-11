Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In today’s prayer, GRIFF urges people to go beyond their local limits and travel far. “My momma said it’s like only reading one page out of a book,” he shared. “Today I pray that a travel spirit hits you hard.”
Listen up top if you receive it!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]
- Where Are They Now: ‘Sunday Best’ Contestants
- Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song, “Redeemed”
GRIFF’s Prayer For A Travel Ministry [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com