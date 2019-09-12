Take Control: The Equifax Data Breach & How To Protect Yourself

Having a working knowledge about your credit score can save you a lot of frustration and money over time. Today in our Credit Score Know-how series we dive into the massive data breach that happened in 2017 with Equifax, and how you can find out if you are effected as well as how to protect yourself with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org

