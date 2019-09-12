Today my little brother J. Moss stopped by the studio to talk about his music, but we also explored the balancing act he’s had to acquire between being a pastor and an artist. Some people have had to adjust to both… some have had a hard time adjusting… but Pastor J… he’s figuring it all… out.

CHECK OUT OUR CONVERSATION HERE: J. Moss: Balancing The Pastor vs The Artist — Confessions of a Gospel DJ

