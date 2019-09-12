CLOSE
J. Moss: Balancing The Pastor vs The Artist

Today my little brother J. Moss stopped by the studio to talk about his music, but we also explored the balancing act he’s had to acquire between being a pastor and an artist. Some people have had to adjust to both… some have had a hard time adjusting… but Pastor J… he’s figuring it all… out.

CHECK OUT OUR CONVERSATION HERE: J. Moss: Balancing The Pastor vs The Artist — Confessions of a Gospel DJ

 

J. Moss , Living Waters Church

